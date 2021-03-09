Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The landowners have accused the housing society of not paying them for their lands. The dispute between the landowners and the society has been going on for almost a week.

The landowners staged a protest outside the housing society’s office in Chanda Qila, Gujranwala.

A fight erupted after the protesters pelted stones at the housing society staff. Two security guards were injured. Following this, more guards came and opened fire at the protesters.

The injured were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital Gujranwala, where three people succumbed to their injuries.

Aujla and Associates, the developers of the Royal Pam City, said the company paid the full amount for the land acquired by them. Landowners are now demanding more money which is illegal, it said.

The police have reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

DSP Moazzam Ali told SAMAA TV correspondent Mohsin Khalid that the situation is under control and the protesters have dispersed.

The protesters have blocked the GT Road, and said that they won't move till justice is served. The traffic is blocked all the way to Kamonki and Wazirabad.