Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three Islamabad sub-sectors being sealed to curb coronavirus spread: administration

The city reported 345 new cases in a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three Islamabad sub-sectors being sealed to curb coronavirus spread: administration

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Islamabad administration has decided to seal three sub-sectors in the city after at least 345 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in a day, the deputy commission confirmed Sunday. According to a notification, Islamabad’s three sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 will be sealed by 12:00am midnight to prevent the spread of the virus until further orders. Pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries and testing labs will, however, remain opened. “The Islamabad police [and] Rangers are requested to cordon off the above mentioned areas in order to ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus,” read the notification. “The concerned Assistant Commissioner ICT, Islamabad shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas.” Hamza Shafqaat, the deputy commission, said in a Twitter post that all the public parks and commercial areas will remain closed in the sub-sectors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Outdoor functions are only allowed for two hours with less than 300 people, said Shafqaat, adding that the offices will not be allowed to call more than 50% of their employees to the workplaces.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Islamabad administration has decided to seal three sub-sectors in the city after at least 345 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in a day, the deputy commission confirmed Sunday.

According to a notification, Islamabad’s three sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 will be sealed by 12:00am midnight to prevent the spread of the virus until further orders.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries and testing labs will, however, remain opened.

“The Islamabad police [and] Rangers are requested to cordon off the above mentioned areas in order to ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus,” read the notification. “The concerned Assistant Commissioner ICT, Islamabad shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas.”

Hamza Shafqaat, the deputy commission, said in a Twitter post that all the public parks and commercial areas will remain closed in the sub-sectors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Outdoor functions are only allowed for two hours with less than 300 people, said Shafqaat, adding that the offices will not be allowed to call more than 50% of their employees to the workplaces.

 
Coronavirus Islamabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Islamabad coronavirus cases, Islamabad coronavirus cases dawn, coronavirus Islamabad sector
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.