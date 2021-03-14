Three Islamabad sub-sectors being sealed to curb coronavirus spread: administration

Islamabad administration has decided to seal three sub-sectors in the city after at least 345 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in a day, the deputy commission confirmed Sunday.

According to a notification, Islamabad’s three sub-sectors F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 will be sealed by 12:00am midnight to prevent the spread of the virus until further orders.

Pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries and testing labs will, however, remain opened.

“The Islamabad police [and] Rangers are requested to cordon off the above mentioned areas in order to ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus,” read the notification. “The concerned Assistant Commissioner ICT, Islamabad shall ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas.”

Hamza Shafqaat, the deputy commission, said in a Twitter post that all the public parks and commercial areas will remain closed in the sub-sectors on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Outdoor functions are only allowed for two hours with less than 300 people, said Shafqaat, adding that the offices will not be allowed to call more than 50% of their employees to the workplaces.