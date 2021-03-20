Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Three children found unconscious near Karachi’s Baldia

They are under treatment at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Three children were found unconscious on Baldia Town's Gulshan-e-Ghazi Road Saturday afternoon. According to the police, the children aged four, three and two were immediately rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They ate something poisonous after which they fainted, the doctors said. "Their parents have reached the hospital," a police officer said. "They told us that the children had gone out to play early Saturday morning." The police are investigating the case.
