Three children found unconscious near Karachi’s Baldia

Three children were found unconscious on Baldia Town’s Gulshan-e-Ghazi Road Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the children aged four, three and two were immediately rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They ate something poisonous after which they fainted, the doctors said.

“Their parents have reached the hospital,” a police officer said. “They told us that the children had gone out to play early Saturday morning.”

The police are investigating the case.