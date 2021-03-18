Those who call others thieves steal the whole government: Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that the ones who call others thieves steal the whole government themselves.

Fazl said this at an event in Islamabad. He said movements never die down, whether someone stays or not.

“They keep advancing towards the destination,” the PDM president said. “There will be prison on this path and power too.”

He said opposition parties stand with the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The forces that think they can support this incompetent government, they will also have to revisit their approach,” Fazl said. “Otherwise the nation can make a decision about them as well.”

The country should not be transformed into a place where only those who stand with an institution are labelled as loyalists, he said.

A single political party can bring about a change if it is supported by the masses, according to the PDM president.

On Tuesday, the PDM postponed its march against the government following a difference of opinion over resigning en masse from the assemblies.

The Pakistan Peoples Party told opposition leaders that it wasn’t in favour of resignations.

Fazl said the opposition keeps facing such circumstances. “[We] will go forward amicably and with a better strategy.”