Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Those who call others thieves steal the whole government: Fazl

Says movements never die down

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Those who call others thieves steal the whole government: Fazl

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that the ones who call others thieves steal the whole government themselves.

Fazl said this at an event in Islamabad. He said movements never die down, whether someone stays or not.

“They keep advancing towards the destination,” the PDM president said. “There will be prison on this path and power too.”

He said opposition parties stand with the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The forces that think they can support this incompetent government, they will also have to revisit their approach,” Fazl said. “Otherwise the nation can make a decision about them as well.”

The country should not be transformed into a place where only those who stand with an institution are labelled as loyalists, he said.

A single political party can bring about a change if it is supported by the masses, according to the PDM president.

On Tuesday, the PDM postponed its march against the government following a difference of opinion over resigning en masse from the assemblies.

The Pakistan Peoples Party told opposition leaders that it wasn’t in favour of resignations.

Fazl said the opposition keeps facing such circumstances. “[We] will go forward amicably and with a better strategy.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
maulana fazlur rehman Pakistan PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.