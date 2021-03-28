Third COVID-19 wave more dangerous than previous ones: PM Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“The third peak (wave) is powerful than the previous two peaks and I want to tell you that you have to be cautious,” said PM Khan in a message to the nation. “I fear the next peak would be more intense than the last two ones.”

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,767 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths. The premier’s message came hours after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) banned both indoor and outdoor weddings in the cities with positivity rate of 8% or more across the country due to an increase in number of the coronavirus infections.

On March 20, PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus. He is recovering from the virus and will be able to resume work in a few days.

“When Senate election came, I couldn’t exercise the caution that I exercised during the last two waves and I ended up contracting the virus,” he said while commenting on his health.

Wear a face mask because it makes you safe, he added.

‘Can’t impose a lockdown’

The premier said Pakistan doesn’t have resources to impose a lockdown in the country.

“We can’t close the country,” said PM Khan. “We can’t impose a lockdown because we don’t have resources to provide people food and take care of them.”

Even the rich countries don’t have such resources, he added.

“The cases are rapidly increasing,” he warned, adding that the hospitals are full of people and they are going to the ventilators.

The world is facing a shortage of the vaccine, said the premier. He said he wants people to avoid weddings and restaurants.