Ten killed in road accidents across Pakistan

Ten people were killed in road accidents in different parts of the country on Monday.

Four people, including three women, lost their lives after a bus ran over two motorcycles on Arifwala Road in Sahiwal.

Four people were killed after a speeding dumper crashed into a rickshaw in Tando Allahyar. The bodies of the driver, woman, and two children were taken to the hospital in police vans due to the non-availability of ambulances.

Two people died and 30 others were injured when a bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a car on the National Highway near Matiari.

A school van driver and eight children were wounded when their van crashed into a vehicle while making a u-turn in Sheikhupura. The victims were administered first-aid treatment and are out of danger now.