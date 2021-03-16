Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Ten killed in road accidents across Pakistan

Accidents reported in Sahiwal, Tando Allahyar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ten killed in road accidents across Pakistan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Ten people were killed in road accidents in different parts of the country on Monday.

Four people, including three women, lost their lives after a bus ran over two motorcycles on Arifwala Road in Sahiwal.

Four people were killed after a speeding dumper crashed into a rickshaw in Tando Allahyar. The bodies of the driver, woman, and two children were taken to the hospital in police vans due to the non-availability of ambulances.

Two people died and 30 others were injured when a bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a car on the National Highway near Matiari.

A school van driver and eight children were wounded when their van crashed into a vehicle while making a u-turn in Sheikhupura. The victims were administered first-aid treatment and are out of danger now.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan road accident
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
road accidents, Pakistan, Accidents, road accidents, ten dead, ten killed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.