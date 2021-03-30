Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Tablighi Jamaat postpones its Islamabad ijtema: minister

Says he made the request due to coronavirus fears

Islamic worshippers wait for transport before their departure to their home from the three-day annual Tablighi Ijtema religious gathering in Raiwind on the outskirts of Lahore on March 13, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

The Tablighi Jamaat has postponed its ijtema in Islamabad on the request of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. In a Twitter post, the interior minister said he was “grateful” to the Tableeghi Jamaat because it had “postponed” its ijtema on his request. It was scheduled to be held from April 1 to April 4. “The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city,” Rasheed said. I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 30, 2021 The virus has so far claimed 14,356 lives in Pakistan. Of them, 563 deaths were reported in Islamabad, according to official figures.
The virus has so far claimed 14,356 lives in Pakistan.

Of them, 563 deaths were reported in Islamabad, according to official figures.

 
