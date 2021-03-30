Tablighi Jamaat postpones its Islamabad ijtema: minister

The Tablighi Jamaat has postponed its ijtema in Islamabad on the request of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

In a Twitter post, the interior minister said he was “grateful” to the Tableeghi Jamaat because it had “postponed” its ijtema on his request. It was scheduled to be held from April 1 to April 4.

“The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city,” Rasheed said.

I am very grateful to the Management of “Tableeghi Jamaat” that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual ‘IJTEMA’ in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) March 30, 2021

The virus has so far claimed 14,356 lives in Pakistan.

Of them, 563 deaths were reported in Islamabad, according to official figures.