Swat seminary teacher jailed for attacking her student with blade

She injured three-year-old to have her sister's wedding delayed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
A seminary teacher in Swat has been jailed for injuring her three-year-old student, a police official said Tuesday.

The teacher attacked the student with a blade because she wanted to have the wedding of the kid’s sister postponed, Investigation SP Nazeer Khan said.

The teacher wanted her student’s sister to marry her brother, according to the official. She attacked the three-year-old to extend the wedding date.

The accused confessed to her crime in the court after which she was sent to jail.

 
