The Swat police have arrested a man on charges of murdering four family members.

The police said the suspect, identified as Mohammad Ali, opened fire at his mother, two brothers, and sister-in-law at their house in Kabal tehsil, and murdered them.

A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were injured. They are being treated at the Saidu Sharif Hospital.

The motive for the attack is being investigated.

The suspect has another brother who currently resides in Saudi Arabia.