Suspected robber killed in Sukkur

Exchange of fire took place along the National Highway

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A suspected robber was killed during an exchange of fire in Sukkur Sunday night.

The police said that they were patrolling the area along the National Highway when they intercepted and stopped four suspects.

The suspects, however, opened fire at the officers and they responded, according to the police. One suspect was shot dead, while his three accomplices managed to escape.

The police said that a pistol and bullets were recovered from the suspect.