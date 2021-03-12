Suspect in SHO murder case killed in Rawalpindi encounter

A suspect in SHO Imran Abbas murder case was killed in an encounter by Rawalpindi police.

The culprit, identified as Shahid, started firing at a check post in the Civil Lines police station with his partners.

He was killed in the shootout with police. His accomplices managed to escape.

Police has confirmed that Shahid was among the five shooters involved in SHO’s killing on Sunday.

Racecourse SHO Imran Abbas was killed after unidentified men opened fire at this vehicle on Jhelum Road.