Supreme Court halts NA-75 re-polling on April 10

The Supreme Court has halted the re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 scheduled for April 10.

The court has, however, said that it is upholding its judgement on holding re-polling in the constituency. On March 19, the top court had rejected PTI’s plea to suspend the ECP’s re-polling orders.

The ECP ordered re-election in Sialkot’s NA-75 after the results of the February 19 by-election were challenged by members of the opposition. The PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the polls after some presiding officers went missing during the vote count. The re-polling was scheduled for April 10.

Ali Asjad, who contested the NA-75 by-polls on PTI’s ticket, had filed a petition against the re-polling. He said that the commission did not review the record completely and its decision is not based on facts. The verdict should, therefore, be declared null and void.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked if everything was normal when the presiding officers left the polling stations.

Salman Akram Raja, who is representing PML-N in the case, said that they left on time. But they all returned together and looked scared, he added.

He claimed that complaints were reported in half the polling stations in Daska.

“Seventy-six is not half of the total polling stations in the constituency,” Justice Akhtar pointed out.

Raja apologised to the court and said that complaints were reported in 1/3rd polling stations.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that PML-N supporters created chaos in many polling stations. “Why did they start the fight if they had the majority?”

The judge even asked the PML-N lawyer if the party was content with the election results or if it had any reservations.

“We filed a complaint in the Election Commission the same day,” Raja added.

‘This is our moral victory’

This is our moral victory, Asjad remarked while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court. “We just want the truth to prevail,” he said.

He claimed that the PTI has no problem with re-polling. “We just want people to know the truth but we are ready to fight the elections once again.”