Supreme Court dissatisfied with Pakistan’s uniform curriculum

Gives education ministry a month to finalise curriculum

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court has rejected a report prepared by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the National Curriculum Council on the Single National Curriculum, calling it dissatisfactory. In a hearing on Wednesday, the top court remarked that it has been 73 years since Pakistan was formed, but the issue of a uniform curriculum has still not been resolved. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that no concrete steps have been taken to develop the curriculum. "The education ministry will never be able to form a proper curriculum." It is better to take out the 1960 curriculum and teach that to students, Justice Ahmed said, adding that that curriculum was adjusted with religious studies. "Don't use the curriculum to play with the lives of students," the chief justice remarked. The court has summoned the education secretary in the next hearing and has demanded to resolve the matter within a month. "If the secretary is unable to do this, we will fire him," Justice Ahmed said. Following this, the court adjourned the hearing indefinitely. Single National Curriculum On June 25 last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021. While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream. The government decided to execute the plan in phases. The first step is to introduce the new syllabus on the primary level (nursery to grade five) in the 2021 session. The new course will then be taught on secondary levels and above in 2022. In December 2020, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the new curriculum will be taught to students across the province in the 2021-2022 session.
