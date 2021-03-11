‘Supported Sanjrani in 2018 because he promised to join PPP’

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed Thursday his party had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani in the 2018 Senate election because he had promised to join the PPP.

According to sources within the PPP, Bilawal said Sanjrani came to meet Asif Ali Zardari before the 2018 election and made a promise that he will join the party after he is elected Senate chairman but he didn’t keep his promise.

Bilawal was speaking to the party leaders at a dinner hosted by Senator Islamuddin Sheikh.

In the 2018 election for Senate chairman, the PPP senators had voted for Sanjrani and didn’t support the PML-N candidate.

The PPP voted for Sanjrani, Bilawal said, because some of the party leaders were of the view that they can’t work with the PML-N.

On March 12, the Senate will elect its new chairman. Sanjrani, the current chairman, is backed by the PTI and its allies, while the PDM, the opposition alliance, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Sources said Bilawal told the party leaders he is confident that the PDM’s candidate will defeat the “puppet” government in Friday’s election.