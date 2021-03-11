Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Sukkur student death: IG forms inquiry committee

Report to be presented in seven days

Posted: Mar 11, 2021
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: File

Sindh Inspector-General Mushtaq Mahar has formed a three-member investigation team to probe the death of Irfan Jatoi, a student of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The victim was found dead near Sukkur's Pannu Aqil earlier this week. According to Jatoi’s family and friends, the police picked him up from the varsity’s hostel on February 8 claiming that he was named in over 20 FIRs and had been on the run. The student's father claimed that the police asked the family for Rs2.5 million and murdered him when they refused to pay. Sukkur SSP Irfan Samo claimed, on the other hand, that the student was murdered in an exchange of fire with the police. “He has been named in multiple robberies cases.” Following Jatoi's death, his family and area residents took to the streets in protest and blocked main roads in Sukkur and Jamshoro for hours. IG Mahar said that the police investigation team will be headed by Hyderabad AGI. It will submit an initial investigation report of the incident within seven days. Jatoi's family has, however, opposed the selection of investigation officers claiming that they are biased. "The Hyderabad police had arrested my son and handed him over to the Sukkur police," his father said. "I don't trust them." Jatoi's family had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against his arrest. The hearing is scheduled for March 16. The victim was a second year student and was enrolled in the political sciences programme.
