Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sukkur police arrest man for murdering journalist

Suspects' murder weapons seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sukkur police arrest man for murdering journalist

Photo: File

The Sukkur police have arrested the prime suspect and two of his accomplices in the murder case of a journalist, Ajay Lalwani.

According to the police, the perpetrators were arrested from the Lahore Railway Station. “We have taken them into custody and the murder weapon has been seized,” the investigating officer said.

He added that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

Lalwani was murdered in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat on March 18. The victim’s relatives have claimed that the police have not been efficient in solving the case. They said that the “real” suspect is still on the run.

A number of journalists across Sukkur have been protesting against Lalwani’s murder. They organised a sit-in outside the Sindh High Court in the city as well.

The protester said that the police have been targeting journalists for disclosing the truth and have demanded a judicial investigation into the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder sukkur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.