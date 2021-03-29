Sukkur police arrest man for murdering journalist

The Sukkur police have arrested the prime suspect and two of his accomplices in the murder case of a journalist, Ajay Lalwani.

According to the police, the perpetrators were arrested from the Lahore Railway Station. “We have taken them into custody and the murder weapon has been seized,” the investigating officer said.

He added that the suspects have confessed to the crime.

Lalwani was murdered in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat on March 18. The victim’s relatives have claimed that the police have not been efficient in solving the case. They said that the “real” suspect is still on the run.

A number of journalists across Sukkur have been protesting against Lalwani’s murder. They organised a sit-in outside the Sindh High Court in the city as well.

The protester said that the police have been targeting journalists for disclosing the truth and have demanded a judicial investigation into the case.