Student killed in clash between two groups outside Islamabad’s NUML

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
A student was killed and five injured after a fight broke out between two student groups outside Islamabad’s National University of Modern Languages Thursday night.

The students attacked Abdul Haq, a BBA student, and fled afterward. The police said that the student was attacked with a knife.

Haq was a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak.

Three other students, Khyber Shah, Rasheed Khan, and Ihteshamul Haq, are being treated at the PIMS Hospital.

The police are investigating the case and conducting raids for the arrest of the suspects.

Islamabad IG Qazi Jameelur Rehman has taken notice of the incident and ordered the Operations SSP to arrest all the suspects.

On December 12, 2019 a student, Syed Tufail, was killed in a clash between two groups at the International Islamic University in Islamabad.

The university was hosting a three-day mega education expo at its Activity Centre. Liaquat Baloch, a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was addressing the closing ceremony when a group of 20 students entered the hall at 8:40pm. They picked a fight with one of the students and it led to chaos.

A student was shot in the leg, while another attacked with an iron rod. In all this, two attackers cornered a student named Syed Tufail. Two people held him by his hands, while another hit his head with a big rock. All the injured students were rushed to PIMS Hospital where Tufail succumbed to his wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

