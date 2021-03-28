Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Local

Stolen Karachi car recovered in Hyderabad

Suspects managed to escape

Posted: Mar 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Stolen Karachi car recovered in Hyderabad
Listen to the story
A car stolen from Karachi was recovered by the motorway police in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to the police, the vehicle was stolen from Gulshan-e-Iqbal earlier this month after which an FIR was registered. "On Sunday afternoon, the motorway police signalled the car to stop near Jamshoro," the investigating officer said. "When it didn't, the police chased the car." The suspects in it managed to escape, while the vehicle has been seized. Further investigations are underway.
