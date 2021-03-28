Stolen Karachi car recovered in Hyderabad

A car stolen from Karachi was recovered by the motorway police in Hyderabad on Sunday.

According to the police, the vehicle was stolen from Gulshan-e-Iqbal earlier this month after which an FIR was registered.

“On Sunday afternoon, the motorway police signalled the car to stop near Jamshoro,” the investigating officer said. “When it didn’t, the police chased the car.”

The suspects in it managed to escape, while the vehicle has been seized. Further investigations are underway.