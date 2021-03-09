Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
State institutions helped PM Khan win vote of confidence: Abbasi

Says he will write a letter to the ISPR DG

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that the state institutions helped Prime Minister Imran Khan win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly last week.

“The vote of confidence that PM took, he didn’t take it but the country’s institutions got him that,” Abbasi told reporters in Islamabad.

PM Khan took the vote of confidence after his party’s candidate for the Senate's Islamabad seat lost the election to PDM's Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Maryam Nawaz, the leader of Abbasi’s party, claimed two days ago that PTI MNAs were forced to give their vote to PM Khan.

"It has come to our knowledge that the two [PTI] MNAs who didn’t agree to vote for him [PM Khan] till the eleventh hour, they were taken to a compound of an institution in Golrah," Maryam said on March 7.

"They were locked in a container for four hours and compelled to give vote to PM Khan."

Abbasi repeated Maryam’s claims, saying that “all the limits were crossed” to help PM Khan win the vote of confidence.

“It is unfortunate for the country that its prime minister is standing [there] with the support of intelligence institutions,” the former premier said.

He said that he would write a letter to the ISPR DG and remind him of his promise of no interference in politics.

“In my personal capacity, I am thinking about writing to the DG ISPR that you promised there will be no interference in politics but what we saw in the Senate election, it was contrary to what you said,” he remarked.

He was referring to an interview of ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar to SAMAA TV in which he said the military had nothing to do with politics and it should not be dragged into it.

“We made it clear before and saying again, the army has nothing to do with politics,” the ISPR DG said. “Those who are talking about it, I’m requesting them not to bring the army into this.”

 
