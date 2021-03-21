Federal cabinet approves prices of Sputnik V, Convidecia vaccines

Two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will cost Rs8,499, according to the prices approved by the federal cabinet.

The cabinet approved the prices of Russian and Chinese vaccines on Sunday. According to a circular, four doses of Sputnik V will cost Rs16,560.

The 10-dose pack of the Russian vaccine will be available at Rs40,555, while the 20-dose pack will cost Rs81,110.

One injection of China’s Convidecia vaccine will cost Rs4,225.

The vaccines will not be distributed or sold at the markets and will only be administered at private sector hospitals and institutions, said the ministry of health.

The first consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia had arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Thursday. Local drug firm AG Pharma Ltd received it.

“This is the first shipment of 50,000 doses which came last night only,” said an official of AGP, reported Reuters.