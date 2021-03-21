Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Federal cabinet approves prices of Sputnik V, Convidecia vaccines

Two doses of Russian vaccine will cost Rs8,499

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Federal cabinet approves prices of Sputnik V, Convidecia vaccines

Vials of Russian Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will cost Rs8,499, according to the prices approved by the federal cabinet. The cabinet approved the prices of Russian and Chinese vaccines on Sunday. According to a circular, four doses of Sputnik V will cost Rs16,560. The 10-dose pack of the Russian vaccine will be available at Rs40,555, while the 20-dose pack will cost Rs81,110. One injection of China’s Convidecia vaccine will cost Rs4,225. The vaccines will not be distributed or sold at the markets and will only be administered at private sector hospitals and institutions, said the ministry of health. The first consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia had arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Thursday. Local drug firm AG Pharma Ltd received it. “This is the first shipment of 50,000 doses which came last night only,” said an official of AGP, reported Reuters.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will cost Rs8,499, according to the prices approved by the federal cabinet.

The cabinet approved the prices of Russian and Chinese vaccines on Sunday. According to a circular, four doses of Sputnik V will cost Rs16,560.

The 10-dose pack of the Russian vaccine will be available at Rs40,555, while the 20-dose pack will cost Rs81,110.

One injection of China’s Convidecia vaccine will cost Rs4,225.

The vaccines will not be distributed or sold at the markets and will only be administered at private sector hospitals and institutions, said the ministry of health.

The first consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia had arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Thursday. Local drug firm AG Pharma Ltd received it.

“This is the first shipment of 50,000 doses which came last night only,” said an official of AGP, reported Reuters.

 
vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sputnik V vaccine, sputnik vaccine Pakistan, sputnik vaccine price, sputnik v vaccine Pakistan, covid 19 vaccine government updates today, covid 19 vaccine government updates today, covid 19 vaccine update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.