Smart lockdown imposed in seven Charsadda neighbourhoods

A smart lockdown has been placed in seven areas of Charsadda because of rising coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Charsadda, entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed for the next five days:

Balo Korona Chatral

Sardarabad Kali Sardheri

Chitral Korona Charsadda

Bilal Colony Sardheri

SDC Office Charsadda

Pattak Korona Sardheri

Bridge Kalay Sardheri

Residents have been instructed to wear face masks whenever they go out in public. The following instructions have been issued too.

No gatherings are allowed.

All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores to remain closed.

Congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people.

The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas. The district health officers, on the other hand, will be responsible for ensuring the provision of health services.

“Anyone exploiting the directive will be punished under sections 17 and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Contol and Emergency Diseases Act, 2014,” the notification added.

In the last 24 hours, 54 people died from the deadly virus while 1,353 new cases were reported countrywide.