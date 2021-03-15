Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Smart lockdown imposed in 34 Lahore, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi neighbourhoods

Experts say Punjab battling third wave of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Smart lockdown imposed in 34 Lahore, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi neighbourhoods

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a lockdown in 34 neighbourhoods in Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Lahore after new cases of coronavirus were reported. "There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage of COVID-19 cases in Punjab during the last two weeks which poses an imminent threat to the public," a notification said. Given the surge in the cases, the government has issued the following orders: Markets, shopping malls, offices, and restaurants to remain closedOne person allowed in one vehicleComplete ban on gatherings Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants allowed Essential services such as petrol pumps, bakeries, pharmacies, medical stores, meat shops, milk shops, and hospitals will remain open all seven days a week. Residents have been instructed to wear masks at all times in public and maintain social distance. The order will remain intact until March 23, 27, and 25 for Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot respectively. Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed: Lahore Block G and A, Johar TownWapda TownBlock E, H and L, Sabzazar Tariq Block and Abu Bakar Block, Johar Town Block E-1, Gulberg-3 Block H and G, Model Town Block B, Faisal Town Ravi Blovk and Kareem Block, Allama Iqbal Town Mohni Toad, Bilal Gang Rawalpindi Sadiqabad Street number 7, Allama Iqbal Colony CB 12311, Azizabad Dhoke Paracha Street number 2, Dhoke Chudrian Afshan Colony Misrial Road Phase 5, Gulraiz Housing Scheme Lalazar, Tulsa Road Street number 24, 36 and 36, Muhallah Amirpura Phase 8, Bahria Town Block A, Satellite Town Sector 2 and 4, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Lehtrar Lalarukh Sialkot Near Madni Masjid, Sherkot Dhale Wali Marala Judicial Colony, Near Kutchery Road Street number 8, Cantt View ColonyNakhowal, Kotli Loharan City Housing, Bank Road Third Covid-19 wave Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the third wave of the virus has begun in the country. Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day today. A total of 2,253 cases and 29 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,508. The highest number of cases have been emerging from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following this, smart lockdowns have been imposed in multiple areas of Punjab, Peshawar, and Islamabad. Schools in these areas have been closed for two weeks as well. On Sunday, the government decided to close the National Assembly and Senate secretariat till March 16.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a lockdown in 34 neighbourhoods in Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Lahore after new cases of coronavirus were reported.

“There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage of COVID-19 cases in Punjab during the last two weeks which poses an imminent threat to the public,” a notification said.

Given the surge in the cases, the government has issued the following orders:

  • Markets, shopping malls, offices, and restaurants to remain closed
  • One person allowed in one vehicle
  • Complete ban on gatherings
  • Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants allowed

Essential services such as petrol pumps, bakeries, pharmacies, medical stores, meat shops, milk shops, and hospitals will remain open all seven days a week.

Residents have been instructed to wear masks at all times in public and maintain social distance. The order will remain intact until March 23, 27, and 25 for Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot respectively.

Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed:

Lahore

  • Block G and A, Johar Town
  • Wapda Town
  • Block E, H and L, Sabzazar
  • Tariq Block and Abu Bakar Block, Johar Town
  • Block E-1, Gulberg-3
  • Block H and G, Model Town
  • Block B, Faisal Town
  • Ravi Blovk and Kareem Block, Allama Iqbal Town
  • Mohni Toad, Bilal Gang

Rawalpindi

  • Sadiqabad
  • Street number 7, Allama Iqbal Colony
  • CB 12311, Azizabad
  • Dhoke Paracha
  • Street number 2, Dhoke Chudrian
  • Afshan Colony
  • Misrial Road
  • Phase 5, Gulraiz Housing Scheme
  • Lalazar, Tulsa Road
  • Street number 24, 36 and 36, Muhallah Amirpura
  • Phase 8, Bahria Town
  • Block A, Satellite Town
  • Sector 2 and 4, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed
  • Lehtrar
  • Lalarukh

Sialkot

  • Near Madni Masjid, Sherkot
  • Dhale Wali Marala
  • Judicial Colony, Near Kutchery Road
  • Street number 8, Cantt View Colony
  • Nakhowal, Kotli Loharan
  • City Housing, Bank Road

Third Covid-19 wave

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the third wave of the virus has begun in the country.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day today. A total of 2,253 cases and 29 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,508.

The highest number of cases have been emerging from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following this, smart lockdowns have been imposed in multiple areas of Punjab, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

Schools in these areas have been closed for two weeks as well. On Sunday, the government decided to close the National Assembly and Senate secretariat till March 16.

 
coronavirus lockdown Lahore Rawalpindi sialkot
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
punjab lockdown, silakot lockdown, rawalpindi lockdown, silakot lockdown, coronavirus third wave, coronavirus cases, coronavirus pandemic
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.