Smart lockdown imposed in 34 Lahore, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi neighbourhoods

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a lockdown in 34 neighbourhoods in Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Lahore after new cases of coronavirus were reported.

“There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage of COVID-19 cases in Punjab during the last two weeks which poses an imminent threat to the public,” a notification said.

Given the surge in the cases, the government has issued the following orders:

Markets, shopping malls, offices, and restaurants to remain closed

One person allowed in one vehicle

Complete ban on gatherings

Takeaway and home delivery from restaurants allowed

Essential services such as petrol pumps, bakeries, pharmacies, medical stores, meat shops, milk shops, and hospitals will remain open all seven days a week.

Residents have been instructed to wear masks at all times in public and maintain social distance. The order will remain intact until March 23, 27, and 25 for Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot respectively.

Entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed:

Lahore

Block G and A, Johar Town

Wapda Town

Block E, H and L, Sabzazar

Tariq Block and Abu Bakar Block, Johar Town

Block E-1, Gulberg-3

Block H and G, Model Town

Block B, Faisal Town

Ravi Blovk and Kareem Block, Allama Iqbal Town

Mohni Toad, Bilal Gang

Rawalpindi

Sadiqabad

Street number 7, Allama Iqbal Colony

CB 12311, Azizabad

Dhoke Paracha

Street number 2, Dhoke Chudrian

Afshan Colony

Misrial Road

Phase 5, Gulraiz Housing Scheme

Lalazar, Tulsa Road

Street number 24, 36 and 36, Muhallah Amirpura

Phase 8, Bahria Town

Block A, Satellite Town

Sector 2 and 4, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed

Lehtrar

Lalarukh

Sialkot

Near Madni Masjid, Sherkot

Dhale Wali Marala

Judicial Colony, Near Kutchery Road

Street number 8, Cantt View Colony

Nakhowal, Kotli Loharan

City Housing, Bank Road

Third Covid-19 wave

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the third wave of the virus has begun in the country.

Pakistan has reported more than 2,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day today. A total of 2,253 cases and 29 deaths were recorded over 24 hours. The death toll has reached 13,508.

The highest number of cases have been emerging from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following this, smart lockdowns have been imposed in multiple areas of Punjab, Peshawar, and Islamabad.

Schools in these areas have been closed for two weeks as well. On Sunday, the government decided to close the National Assembly and Senate secretariat till March 16.