Six KMC teams working to clear Karachi’s Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

The operation to demolish leased and un-leased concrete structures along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs is continued in Karachi.

Anti-encroachment teams of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are working simultaneously on both the drains, Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital Thursday. The operation has been ongoing for over than a month, he added.

The operation at the Gujjar nullah is continued in Liaquatabad, Landi Kotal and at Shafiq Mor, according to the official. Heavy machinery and additional manpower have been deployed on both the drains.

The total length of Gujjar nullah is 26 kilometers on both sides. The KMC has cleared a 9km strip of the drain.

Encroachments are currently being removed from three spots at Orangi Nallah. These are Ismail Goth, Waheedabad and Chaman Cinema.

The KMC has cleared a 7km patch of the Orangi nullah. The drain is 22 kilometres long.

The operations are being conducted in the presence of district administration officials, law enforcement personnel and KMC city wardens, Siddiqui said.

Officials of the K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board have also been visiting the sites to point out their infrastructures to the district administration and KMC.

Both the stormwater drains are to be cleared of all encroachments before the monsoon season, according to Siddiqui.

The operation on the Gujjar nullah started on February 18. The KMC started clearing the Orangi nullah in the end of February. The KMC has cleared the Mehmoodabad nullah.

The Sindh government decided to clear the three drains to ensure a smooth flow of rainwater.