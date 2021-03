Your browser does not support the video tag.

Six people were injured after a cylinder exploded at a shop in Peshawar's Yakatook Friday afternoon.

According to the rescue team, the injured people have been moved to the hospital. The doctors said that the condition of three people is critical.

Two fire trucks have reached the site and are trying to douse the fire. "The explosion took place at a cylinder shop," a rescue official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off.