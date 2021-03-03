Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh wildlife rescues 6,800 smuggled birds in Hyderabad

One man arrested

Posted: Mar 3, 2021
The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued 6,800 sparrows and nightingales from a passenger bus near the Jamshoro Toll Plaza Wednesday morning.

According to the department's spokesperson, the birds were being smuggled from Mheer to Karachi. A man was arrested during the raid.

Sindh Chief Wildlife Conservator Javed Mahar says that a number of people in Sindh are involved in the business of captivating these birds and then selling them to pet shops across the country.

"The wildlife department has been working on putting an end to these businesses for over a year now," he said.

After the raid on Wednesday, the total number of birds rescued this year totals to an estimated 19,000. The birds have been released into the Miani Forest.

 
