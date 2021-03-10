Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Sindh university student found dead in Sukkur

Police claim he was a wanted criminal

Posted: Mar 10, 2021
A student of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro, identified as Irfan Jatoi, was found dead near Sukkur's Pannu Aqil Tuesday. According to the victim's family and friends, the police picked him up from the varsity's hostel on February 8 claiming that Jatoi was named in over 20 FIRs and had been on the run. "They kept my son in custody for over a month," the student's father said. "When we went for his bail, they asked us to pay Rs25,000." Following this, the family filed a petition in the Sindh High Court in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur. "The court had instructed the police to present Jatoi in court on March 16," the victim's father added. Jatoi's friends said that this is a case of extra-judicial killing. Sukkur SSP Irfan Samo claimed, on the other hand, that the student was murdered in an exchange of fire with the police. "He has been named in multiple robberies cases." On Wednesday, Jatoi's family took to the streets in Shikarpur and Jamshoro and demanded action against the police. They blocked main roads in the cities and refused to budge. The victim was a second-year student at the varsity and was enrolled in the political sciences programme.
A student of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro, identified as Irfan Jatoi, was found dead near Sukkur’s Pannu Aqil Tuesday.

According to the victim’s family and friends, the police picked him up from the varsity’s hostel on February 8 claiming that Jatoi was named in over 20 FIRs and had been on the run.

“They kept my son in custody for over a month,” the student’s father said. “When we went for his bail, they asked us to pay Rs25,000.”

Following this, the family filed a petition in the Sindh High Court in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur. “The court had instructed the police to present Jatoi in court on March 16,” the victim’s father added.

Jatoi’s friends said that this is a case of extra-judicial killing.

Sukkur SSP Irfan Samo claimed, on the other hand, that the student was murdered in an exchange of fire with the police. “He has been named in multiple robberies cases.”

On Wednesday, Jatoi’s family took to the streets in Shikarpur and Jamshoro and demanded action against the police. They blocked main roads in the cities and refused to budge.

The victim was a second-year student at the varsity and was enrolled in the political sciences programme.

 
sukkur student found dead, student killed in sukkur, University of Sindh, Jamshoro university, boys hostel, extra-judicial killings, sindh police, SSP Irfan Samo, political sciences
 

