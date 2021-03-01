Sindh schools won’t resume five-day classes: Saeed Ghani

Schools in Sindh will not reopen as per the schedule given by the federal government, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

In a press conference on Sunday, he said that 100% attendance in schools won’t be allowed until coronavirus cases in Pakistan reduce to zero.

“Until then, 50% of the students will be called in,” Ghani said. “If we call all students to school at once, it will become impossible to implement coronavirus SOPs especially social distancing.”

Earlier this month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that schools across Pakistan will resume classes five days a week from March 1.

He said that the restrictions were imposed in some major cities to conduct staggered classes till February 28.

The educational institutions have been told to ensure the implementation of SOPs. Schools must check the temperatures of students at the entrance and ensure social distancing. Classrooms and halls at schools and colleges should be sanitised, and hand sanitisers should be installed at multiple points inside the campuses.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.