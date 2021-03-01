Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh schools won’t resume five-day classes: Saeed Ghani

Says 50% students to be called in

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh schools won’t resume five-day classes: Saeed Ghani

Photo: File

Listen
Schools in Sindh will not reopen as per the schedule given by the federal government, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said. In a press conference on Sunday, he said that 100% attendance in schools won't be allowed until coronavirus cases in Pakistan reduce to zero. "Until then, 50% of the students will be called in," Ghani said. "If we call all students to school at once, it will become impossible to implement coronavirus SOPs especially social distancing." Earlier this month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that schools across Pakistan will resume classes five days a week from March 1. He said that the restrictions were imposed in some major cities to conduct staggered classes till February 28. The educational institutions have been told to ensure the implementation of SOPs. Schools must check the temperatures of students at the entrance and ensure social distancing. Classrooms and halls at schools and colleges should be sanitised, and hand sanitisers should be installed at multiple points inside the campuses. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020. On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020. Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.
FaceBook WhatsApp
saeed ghani sindh schools

Schools in Sindh will not reopen as per the schedule given by the federal government, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said.

In a press conference on Sunday, he said that 100% attendance in schools won’t be allowed until coronavirus cases in Pakistan reduce to zero.

“Until then, 50% of the students will be called in,” Ghani said. “If we call all students to school at once, it will become impossible to implement coronavirus SOPs especially social distancing.”

Earlier this month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that schools across Pakistan will resume classes five days a week from March 1.

He said that the restrictions were imposed in some major cities to conduct staggered classes till February 28.

The educational institutions have been told to ensure the implementation of SOPs. Schools must check the temperatures of students at the entrance and ensure social distancing. Classrooms and halls at schools and colleges should be sanitised, and hand sanitisers should be installed at multiple points inside the campuses.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
sindh schools, pakistan schools and coronavirus, five-day classes, sindh schools reopen, sindh students, coronavirus cases, social distancing, Pakistan students, five-day classes
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.