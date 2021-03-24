Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Sindh schools to remain open with 50% attendance: Saeed Ghani

Says educational institutions violating SOPs will be sealed

Posted: Mar 24, 2021
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh schools to remain open with 50% attendance: Saeed Ghani

Educational institutions across Sindh will remain open with 50% attendance, Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced Wednesday.

All schools, colleges, and universities will have to follow the SOPs issued by the government. These include calling in students on alternate days, wearing face masks, and ensuring social distancing. “Any institution violating the orders will be sealed and fined,” he added.

Related: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11

Ghani said that if a coronavirus case is reported in any school, the institution will be closed for a week and staff and students will be tested according to the contract tracing protocols.

Exams in the province, on the other hand, will be held as per schedule.

During a meeting of the Sindh health department on Wednesday, Dr Azra Pechuho said that a school will be sealed if three or more students or staff members contract the virus.

She suggested that the exam dates should be extended by two months and one exam should be held in a day.

According to a report issued by the Sindh Directorate General Health, from January 18 to March 15, the coronavirus positivity ratio in schools, colleges, and universities every day was 29.8%.

The highest number of cases was reported from Karachi followed by Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Thatta.

In an NCOC meeting on Wednesday, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that provinces can overview the coronavirus situation and take a decision regarding schools.

 
