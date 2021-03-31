Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh restricts business hours till 8pm amid rising coronavirus cases

Bans all indoor and outdoor weddings from April 6

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh restricts business hours till 8pm amid rising coronavirus cases

Photo: ONLINE

Business in Sindh will only be allowed to remain open from 6am to 8pm, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

There will be no business activity on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a notification issued by the Sindh home department.

However, medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol stations, bakeries and milk shops have been exempted. The restrictions will remain in place until April 11.

Outdoor dining

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed until 10pm. After that, only takeaways and deliveries will be permitted.

Ban on weddings

The government has banned all indoor and outdoor weddings from April 6.

Workplace staff to be reduced to 50%

All public and private sector organisations will be allowed to call 50% staff to workplace, according to the new directives.

Public transport

Intercity transport services can accommodate only 50% passengers with strict compliance of virus SOPs.

The coronavirus situation in Sindh will be reviewed at the National Command and Operation Centre meeting on April 7, according to the provincial government.

The restrictions come at a time when the country continues to battle the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The virus has so far claimed 14,434 lives, while the number of total confirmed cases has crossed the 600,000 mark in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News government updates Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.