Sindh releases exam schedule for schools, colleges

Matric exams starting from July 1

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Sindh government has released the exam schedule for schools and colleges across the province.

The notification was released after it was decided during a steering committee meeting on Wednesday.

Related: Sindh schools to remain open with 50% attendance: Saeed Ghani

The following schedule has been decided for the examinations.

  • June 7: exams for classes 1 to 8
  • June 27: results of those exams
  • July 1 to July 15: matriculation exams
  • July 28 to August 16: intermediate exams

The exams will be held in two shifts: morning and evening. Some papers will also be scheduled on Saturdays.

On Wednesday, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced that schools across the province will remain open with 50% attendance.

All schools, colleges, and universities will have to follow the SOPs issued by the government. These include calling in students on alternate days, wearing face masks, and ensuring social distancing. “Any institution violating the orders will be sealed and fined,” he added.

Related: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11

Ghani said that if a coronavirus case is reported in any school, the institution will be closed for a week and staff and students will be tested according to the contract tracing protocols.

Exams in the province, on the other hand, will be held as per schedule.

