Sindh rejects centre’s takeover of Jinnah, NICVD, NICH hospitals

Provincial health department says federation has to clear Rs100b

Sindh rejects centre’s takeover of Jinnah, NICVD, NICH hospitals
The federal government began on Friday the process of taking over Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health. 

The federal government has put forward names for an independent board of governors. 

The Sindh health department said it didn’t accept the selection of the board of governors and the case of the three hospitals was being reviewed.  

“The review petition is still undecided in the Supreme Court,” it added. 

The health department claims the federal government still has to clear funds worth Rs100 billion “in pending costs for these institutes that have been incurred by the provincial government”.

The Supreme Court told the federal and provincial governments to submit a joint statement before the decision is finalised. The statement has yet to be submitted. 

“Till the Supreme Court decides on a conclusion towards the review petition, this exchange can not go forward,” it said. 

The federal government had taken over the three public hospitals in May 2019.  The decision was reversed in March this year.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had said the province’s major public hospitals would not be taken over by the federal government.

“We are very happy that the federal government has decided not to take the JPMC, NICH and NICVD away,” Dr Pechuho had said in a statement. “Sindh has always worked towards serving its people and will keep doing so.” 

A spokesperson for the federal government said it was not just Karachi hospitals, but Lahore’s Shaikh Zayed hospital was being taken over too. 

The Sindh government has a right to make political statements but we can’t comment on them, the spokesperson said. 

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi says the Sindh government should join the centre in the administration of Jinnah hospital. “We should honour the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said. 

Naqvi claims the Sindh government has been involved in corruption in the past. “They have to account for the governance over the past 10 years,” he said.

An independent and unbiased company needs to do a financial and performance audit of these hospitals, according to Naqvi. 

If they were transparent and didn’t have anything to hide they should accept the decision to form a board of governors, he said.

 
