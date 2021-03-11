Sindh health minister gets Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as infections rise

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday during the country’s second stage of vaccination. She received the Sinopharm vaccine.

The provincial health minister got her first dose at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. She waited for 30 minutes while she was observed for vaccine side effects.

Vaccination for people over 60 years started on Wednesday. As the AstraZeneca vaccine still hasn’t arrived in Pakistan, only the Sinopharm vaccine is being given. Health workers can also walk in to any vaccine centre, get registered on the spot and receive the vaccine.

Those over 60 can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.

Dr Pechuho urged everyone to sign up for immunisation.

All travellers coming back to Pakistan, especially from the UK and US, should quarantine at home for two weeks, she added.

On Wednesday, a new study revealed that the UK variant of the coronavirus was significantly deadlier than previous variants. It has spread to more than 100 countries and also been reported in Pakistan.

Sindh has recorded a total of 260,406 cases–the highest in the country–and 4,448 deaths. More than 250,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Cases are rising again in the province. On Wednesday, 256 new cases were reported compared to 194 the previous day.