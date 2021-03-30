Sindh has allocated Rs500m for COVID-19 vaccines: health minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced on Tuesday that the government has allocated Rs500 million to purchase and import COVID-19 vaccines. They are awaiting approval from the PM’S special assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Sultan had, however, said the previous day that the provinces don’t need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federal government to import the coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Pechuho hinted that the provincial government was considering the Chinese-made Cansino vaccine.

It is a single dose shot and will greatly help with vaccination, she stated. “We want more and more people vaccinated,” the provincial health minister said.

I know the vaccination rate is very slow, Dr Pechuho said, adding that the reason behind this was a limited supply of vaccine doses.

There are 175 adult vaccination centres (AVC) in Sindh. Twenty-nine are in Karachi, eight in Hyderabad, and five to six in every other district, she said while giving details of the province’s vaccination programme.

Until we have sufficient vaccines, it has become even more important to adhere to coronavirus SOPs, she said.

The federal government will receive one million additional vaccine doses in the next few days. The government had placed additional orders for the Chinese-made Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.

The PM’s aide on health had said that a batch of over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be flown into Pakistan from China this week.

The government had placed additional orders for the Chinese-made Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines.

Dr Sultan added that several million additional doses are in the pipeline and they will be delivered in April.

‘Sindh COVID-19 situation could worsen’

The COVID-19 situation in Sindh right now is not as bad as it is in Punjab but it could worsen soon, Dr Pechuho warned.

The UK virus variant had led to a rise in infections in Punjab. It will cause great damage if it comes to Sindh, she said.

In Punjab, there is a tremendous strain on hospitals as hundreds of patients are admitted every week, said the health minister. We don’t have more than 500 ventilators, she said. “What will happen to other people who need ventilators when these are occupied?”

It is very important that we stay alert and strictly follow SOPs.

Dr Pechuho urged people to stay away from public places and avoid don’t hold parties and gatherings at their homes.

Earlier, she had warned that health workers refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine shots will not be allowed to work at health facilities.

Sindh has reported 265,158 cases and 4,495 deaths. A total of 255,952 people have recovered from the virus in the province.