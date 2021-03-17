Sindh allots 20-acre land for Bohra community graveyard in Karachi

The Sindh cabinet approved on Wednesday the allocation of 20-acre land for a Dawoodi Bohra community graveyard in Karachi’s Gadap Town.

This 20-acre land lies in Deh Boil of Gadap Town in the Malir district. The cabinet approved the allotment at 50% of the market rate.

According to the price fixation committee, the market rate of the land was Rs15,000,000 per acre. But it was allotted to the Dawoodi Bohra community at Rs7,500,000 per acre.

The Bohra community had requested Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to allot land for a graveyard as a majority of its members had moved to areas close to the Super Highway.

The Sindh Board of Revenue found the 20-acre patch in Deh Boil and forwarded the proposal to the Sindh CM.

The Dawoodi Bohra community has portions reserved in Sakhi Hasan, Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Golimar and Mewa Shah graveyards.