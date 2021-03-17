Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh allots 20-acre land for Bohra community graveyard in Karachi

It has been allotted at 50% of the market rate

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sindh allots 20-acre land for Bohra community graveyard in Karachi

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh cabinet approved on Wednesday the allocation of 20-acre land for a Dawoodi Bohra community graveyard in Karachi’s Gadap Town.

This 20-acre land lies in Deh Boil of Gadap Town in the Malir district. The cabinet approved the allotment at 50% of the market rate.

According to the price fixation committee, the market rate of the land was Rs15,000,000 per acre. But it was allotted to the Dawoodi Bohra community at Rs7,500,000 per acre.

The Bohra community had requested Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to allot land for a graveyard as a majority of its members had moved to areas close to the Super Highway.

The Sindh Board of Revenue found the 20-acre patch in Deh Boil and forwarded the proposal to the Sindh CM.

The Dawoodi Bohra community has portions reserved in Sakhi Hasan, Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society, Golimar and Mewa Shah graveyards.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
Jhelum: Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali injured in knife attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.