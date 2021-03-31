Sindh aims to increase monthly COVID-19 vaccinations to 2m

Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Health

Posted: Mar 31, 2021
An elderly woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Khaliq Dina Hall Karachi. Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that he plans to drastically increase the province’s monthly vaccination rate. 

The chief minister wants to ensure 2,922,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses are administered on a monthly basis, according to Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering Shabbir Bijarani.

Bijarani was briefing the government on health, security, development and education at the CM House.

The vaccination rate has been very slow, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said on Tuesday, adding that the reason behind this was a limited supply of vaccine doses.

Bijarani said Sindh has received 362,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, out of which 335,809 shots have been provided to districts. So far, 223,394 doses have been administered. 

“Senior citizens have been given 50,045 doses, out of which 41,413 doses have been given in Karachi,” he added.

There are 274 vaccine centres set up in the province. The Sindh government has requested the National Command and Operation Centre to set up 200 more centres in the province at the basic health unit level and in private hospitals.

CM Shah plans to set up a total of 640 vaccination centres for general public, Bijarani said. The vaccination process started with frontline health workers, he added.

“The situation of COVID-19 in Sindh is under control by the grace of God and with the strategy of Murad Ali Shah,” the minister said. 

The chief minister has urged everyone to follow the coronavirus SOPs. He suggested the NCOC should suspend inter-city bus services due to rising coronavirus cases.

But the advisory was rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan in an NCOC meeting Wednesday.

