Shujaat unhappy with Firdous’ remarks on his meeting with Bilawal

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain criticized Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan over her statements on his meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

“Her comments were inappropriate,” his spokesperson said.

“He was our guest and this not the way to speak about them. We have never used and supported these kinds of remarks.”

He asked the political leaders to refrain from using such language about him.

The PDM leaders are meeting political leaders to seek support in its no-confidence movement against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Thumbs down

Awan, while talking to the media on Monday, had criticized the PDM leadership by saying that the PML-Q leader rejected their no-confidence movement in Punjab.

“Imran Khan emerged victorious by gaining the vote of confidence in Parliament,” she said. “He rung their bells after which they went to meet the PML-Q chief to get support for the no-confidence motion in Punjab.

“He showed them the tehengaa (thumbs down). He said that he is a politician with principles and will not be party to this.”

She said that her sympathies were with everyone supporting the coalition group.