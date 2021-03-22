Shops to remain open on Sundays in 14 Punjab cities

Markets in multiple cities of Punjab have been instructed to remain closed over the weekend, according to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

According to a notification issued by the department, the decision was taken in light of the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

Fourteen cities in the province, on the other hand, have been allowed to keep businesses open on Sundays. The markets in these cities will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays:

Bhakkar

Gujrat

Toba Tek Singh

Mianwali

Mandi Bahauddin

Multan

Rawalpindi

Sheikhupura

Khanewal

Chiniot

Dera Ghazi Khan

The spokesperson of the health department said that markets across the province will be strictly monitored to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Punjab has been reporting over 2,000 cases of the deadly virus for two consecutive days. Experts have declared the situation in the province alarming. The metrics have risen because of the UK variant.

Punjab’s total tally of cases has reached 199,040. Statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre revealed that Punjab recorded the highest number of deaths in 24 hours on Sunday.