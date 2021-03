Your browser does not support the video tag.

A shoe was hurled at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal outside Parliament on Saturday morning.

The party has accused PTI supporters of the attack.

On Saturday, PML-N leaders held a press conference ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote of confidence resolution. During the media talk, PTI workers gathered around PML-N leaders, and chanted slogans.

According to the police, it is, however, not confirmed if the shoe was thrown by a PTI supporter.