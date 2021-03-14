Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sheikhupura man hit by train while filming TikTok video

Body moved to hospital: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Sheikhupura man hit by train while filming TikTok video

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A man died after he was run over by a train while filming a video for TikTok in Sheikhupura, the police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Asif, was shooting the video on the tracks when he was hit by the train travelling from Lahore to Narowal. Immediately after the incident, the Railway police reached the site and moved the body to a hospital. "We are looking for his details so that the body can be sent back home." According to the police, a number of incidents like this have been reported across the country in the past few months. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked the video-sharing app in the country on the orders of the Peshawar High Court. “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to service providers to immediately block access to TikTok,” the authority said in a Twitter post. Pakistan’s history with TikTok The video-sharing app was first blocked in Pakistan on October 9, 2020, over its “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’ TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads. Related: TikTok ban divides Pakistanis The ban was, however, reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately. The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man died after he was run over by a train while filming a video for TikTok in Sheikhupura, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Asif, was shooting the video on the tracks when he was hit by the train travelling from Lahore to Narowal.

Immediately after the incident, the Railway police reached the site and moved the body to a hospital. “We are looking for his details so that the body can be sent back home.”

According to the police, a number of incidents like this have been reported across the country in the past few months.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked the video-sharing app in the country on the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

“In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to service providers to immediately block access to TikTok,” the authority said in a Twitter post.

Pakistan’s history with TikTok

The video-sharing app was first blocked in Pakistan on October 9, 2020, over its “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’ TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

Related: TikTok ban divides Pakistanis

The ban was, however, reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

 
sheikhupura TikTok
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
sheikhupura man run over by train, sheikhupura man killed, sheikhupura railway station, railway tracks, Tiktok, tiktok Pakistan, tiktok Pakistan ban, PTA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.