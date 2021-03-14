Sheikhupura man hit by train while filming TikTok video

A man died after he was run over by a train while filming a video for TikTok in Sheikhupura, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Asif, was shooting the video on the tracks when he was hit by the train travelling from Lahore to Narowal.

Immediately after the incident, the Railway police reached the site and moved the body to a hospital. “We are looking for his details so that the body can be sent back home.”

According to the police, a number of incidents like this have been reported across the country in the past few months.

Earlier this week, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked the video-sharing app in the country on the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

“In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to service providers to immediately block access to TikTok,” the authority said in a Twitter post.

Pakistan’s history with TikTok

The video-sharing app was first blocked in Pakistan on October 9, 2020, over its “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’ TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

The ban was, however, reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.