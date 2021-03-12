Sheikh Rasheed predicts Sanjrani will win with a ‘narrow margin’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed predicted on Friday that PTI candidate Sadiq Sanjrani will win the Senate chairman election by a narrow margin.

The AML chief made the statement while speaking on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din.

“Sanjrani will win with a narrow margin,” the former railways minister said. “I don’t know about the numbers but this is coming from my heart.”

The ruling party’s candidate is contesting the elections against the opposition group Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Speaking on Maryam Nawaz’s allegations of PDM leaders being approached for not voting for its candidates, he claimed that he was unaware of it, adding that he sees them on the losing side.

“The look of disappointment on their faces is telling,” he remarked.

The minister said that Pakistan has a history when it comes to allegations of horse-trading. “I can’t say about the elections today but Zardari put a lot of money into previous elections.”

They [PDM] will claim of votes were bought if Sanjrani wins. These kinds of accusations have alway been levelled. This is not the first time, he said.

Rasheed added that Imran Khan has been calling for open voting to end horse-trading in elections but it could not happen

Rasheed said that PTI’s Pervez Khattak was joking when he asked PDM’s Maulana Ghafoor Haideri to become their candidate for deputy chairman. “This is because the prime minister does not support this kind of mindset,” he said.