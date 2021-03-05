Shehryar Khan Afridi’s Senate vote wasted over incorrect marking

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PTI's Shehryar Khan Afridi asked permission to recast his vote after he mistakenly signed the ballot paper instead of marking it during the Senate Elections 2021.

He requested permission to recast and vote and claimed that he signed the ballot paper instead of putting numbers. "I have been feeling unwell for the past few days and couldn't attend the meetings of the party for preparations of elections," he told the ECP. He claimed that the commission staff also "failed to guide him".

When Khan told this to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the premier told him off. "You're an MNA and you don't know how to cast a vote?" Everyone was told how to cast a vote before the process began, he added. The final decision regarding the matter will be taken by the electoral body.

Speaking to SAMAA TV PTI's Amir Dogar said that this was a human error. "We have submitted an application to the presiding officer and ECP to reissue the ballot paper."

On the other hand, PML-N leader Zubair Umar said that Khan deliberately wasted his vote so that he couldn't vote for PTI candidates.

Asif Zardari recasts his vote

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was issued another ballot paper during the voting of the Senate Elections 2021 after he wasted the first one.

According to reports, the politician couldn't tick properly as his hand was shivering after which he requested another ballot paper. Following this, a second ballot paper was issued to Zardari and he cast his vote.

An earlier version of the story said that Afridi had voted for the wrong candidate. The story has now been corrected to say that he marked the ballot paper the wrong way.