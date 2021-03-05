Shehryar Khan Afridi’s Senate vote wasted over incorrect marking

Asks permission to recast his vote
PTI's Shehryar Khan Afridi asked permission to recast his vote after he mistakenly signed the ballot paper instead of marking it during the Senate Elections 2021.
He requested permission to recast and vote and claimed that he signed the ballot paper instead of putting numbers. "I have been feeling unwell for the past few days and couldn't attend the meetings of the party for preparations of elections," he told the ECP. He claimed that the commission staff also "failed to guide him".
When Khan told this to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the premier told him off. "You're an MNA and you don't know how to cast a vote?" Everyone was told how to cast a vote before the process began, he added. The final decision regarding the matter will be taken by the electoral body.
Speaking to SAMAA TV PTI's Amir Dogar said that this was a human error. "We have submitted an application to the presiding officer and ECP to reissue the ballot paper."
On the other hand, PML-N leader Zubair Umar said that Khan deliberately wasted his vote so that he couldn't vote for PTI candidates.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari was issued another ballot paper during the voting of the Senate Elections 2021 after he wasted the first one.
According to reports, the politician couldn't tick properly as his hand was shivering after which he requested another ballot paper. Following this, a second ballot paper was issued to Zardari and he cast his vote.
An earlier version of the story said that Afridi had voted for the wrong candidate. The story has now been corrected to say that he marked the ballot paper the wrong way.
A few days back a video was leaked on previous senate elections when millions of Rupees were distributed to buy the “conscience” (if they have) of our corrupt politicians. A few days later our Courts didn’t take open balloting into consideration and let the voting allowed on the same old process when it is a known fact that in Pakistan ONLY the powerful and corrupt practices flourish. The same Courts and their lawyers with Black Coat-ed Hearts acquitted Uzair Baloch with all great honors and respect to him as if no other than him in Pakistan; other than Uzair baloch is honorable. And when yesterday another video/audio of corruption by Gilani’s son is leaked on media even then no one, not even the election commission took any action from stoping this rigged senate election against it, instead, Gillani is elected a senator. Another news today is NAB shuts inquiries against Ishaq Dar, Akram Durrani over lack of evidence…Nasir Shah Sharjeel Inam memon, and various others are now all innocent. Today I have totally lost confidence in the entire system of Pakistan and see no future whatsoever. Only zardaris sharifs bugtis, achakzais, mengals, jatois, chaudhrys type of people will keep on ruling and no one has the guts to stop them. I guess it’s not worth living here anymore.
Keep faith. Allah will deal with all traitors and betrayers. The Gilani’s, sharif’s and zardari’s of pakistan will not live forever and we must do our part not to let others grow into their shoes. We must hold them accountable.