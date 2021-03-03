Shehryar Khan Afridi votes for the ‘wrong’ candidate

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PTI's Shehryar Khan Afridi asked permission to recast his vote after he mistakenly ticked the box of another candidate during the Senate Elections 2021.

In his request to the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that he incorrectly ticked a box on the ballot paper and should be given another one.

When Khan told this to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the premier told him off. "You're an MNA and you don't know how to cast a vote?" Everyone was told how to cast a vote before the process began, he added. The final decision regarding the matter will be taken by the electoral body.

Speaking to SAMAA TV PTI's Amir Dogar said that this was a human error. "We have submitted an application to the presiding officer and ECP to reissue the ballot paper."

On the other hand, PML-N leader Zubair Umar said that Khan deliberately wasted his vote so that he couldn't vote for PTI candidates.

Asif Zardari recasts his vote

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was issued another ballot paper during the voting of the Senate Elections 2021 after he wasted the first one.

According to reports, the politician couldn't tick properly as his hand was shivering after which he requested another ballot paper. Following this, a second ballot paper was issued to Zardari and he cast his vote.