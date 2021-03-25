Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Shehbaz Sharif wants to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Says he’s almost 70

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Online

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif told an accountability court in Lahore that he’s almost 70 years old and should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“But I am not ‘satriya, bahatriya’ (senile) yet,” he said.

The accountability judge ordered authorities to make the arrangements to get Shehbaz vaccinated within two days.

He appeared before a Lahore accountability court in the money laundering case.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

