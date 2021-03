The Sindh High Court has commuted the death sentence of a Karachi man into life imprisonment.

Jabbar Ali has been accused of murdering his wife in 2018. He stabbed her repeatedly with a knife.

In 2019, a Malir district and sessions judge had given him a death sentence after finding him guilty of the crime. Ali had filed an appeal against his death sentence.

The case against Ali was registered at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.