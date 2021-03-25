SHC approves Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail in two cases

The Sindh High Court approved on Thursday the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh in two cases.

He has been ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each.

The PTI leader was arrested on February 16 for interfering in an anti-encroachment operation in Karachi’s Memon Goth and bringing weapons to a polling station during Malir by-elections. He was booked on February 6 and February 16, respectively.

The opposition leader was imprisoned in the Central Jail. His judicial remand turned controversial after he accused the PPP members and supporters of attempting to murder him.

He claimed that a four-feet long snake was kept in his cell, and more than 50 men were sent to beat him.

The PPP had, however, denied the charges.