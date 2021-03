Incident took place at Muridke Road

A bus driver was attacked by passengers for street racing in Shakargarh.

The two passenger buses kept overtaking each other

at Muridke Road while racing for 25 minutes.

One of the buses stopped the other at Adda Siraj. Its

passengers overpowered the driver and started beating him.

The passengers of the vehicles calmed the situation

afterwards.