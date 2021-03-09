Senator Abdul Qadir joins PTI

Abdul Qadir, who was independently elected as a senator from Balochistan, has joined the ruling PTI, the party confirmed Tuesday.

The confirmation came after Qadir’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Last month, the PTI gave its ticket to Qadir but it was withdrawn on the objection of the party’s Balochistan chapter. The PTI then issued the ticket to Zahoor Agha who withdrew from the race on the request of the Balochistan Awami Party.

Qadir told SAMAA TV’s Nadeem Malik that he was a joint candidate of BAP and the PTI. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal ran his election campaign, he added.

“When I was given a PTI ticket, three or four local aspirants reacted and leveled allegations against me, and the media presented them without confirmation,” Qadir said.

He was accused of using money to buy votes for his election as a senator.

“There is no reality in these things,” Qadir said, adding that he enjoyed a “very good trust and relationship” with the ruling party in Balcohistan.