Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Senate opposition leader appointment is PDM’s win, says Gillani

He spoke to the media on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Senate opposition leader appointment is PDM’s win, says Gillani

Photo: FIle

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said that his appointment as Senate opposition leader is Pakistan Democratic Movement’s victory.

The PPP leader, while talking to the media on Friday, said that he had no intention of taking part in the Senate elections. “I was not interested in contesting the elections,” Gillani said. “I was only following party orders.”

The PDM leader went on to say that independent parliamentarians from FATA have voted for the PPP in the past and Senator Dilawar, who was the head of four independent members, also showed his support.

He said that the decision of the long march to Islamabad was held in the PDM leaders’ meeting whereas PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the option of resigning from assemblies should be the last resort.

We believe that the voice of Parliament is the voice of the people of Pakistan and we shouldn’t ignore it.

Gillani said that they want to continue their struggle inside and outside Parliament, adding that the coalition group’s candidates emerged victorious in all the by-elections.

The former premier said that PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari got in touch with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “They have refrained their leaders from issuing statements against each other,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PDM PPP senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.