Senate opposition leader appointment is PDM’s win, says Gillani

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said that his appointment as Senate opposition leader is Pakistan Democratic Movement’s victory.

The PPP leader, while talking to the media on Friday, said that he had no intention of taking part in the Senate elections. “I was not interested in contesting the elections,” Gillani said. “I was only following party orders.”

The PDM leader went on to say that independent parliamentarians from FATA have voted for the PPP in the past and Senator Dilawar, who was the head of four independent members, also showed his support.

He said that the decision of the long march to Islamabad was held in the PDM leaders’ meeting whereas PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the option of resigning from assemblies should be the last resort.

We believe that the voice of Parliament is the voice of the people of Pakistan and we shouldn’t ignore it.

Gillani said that they want to continue their struggle inside and outside Parliament, adding that the coalition group’s candidates emerged victorious in all the by-elections.

The former premier said that PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari got in touch with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “They have refrained their leaders from issuing statements against each other,” he said.