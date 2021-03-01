Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Senate elections: Zardari arrives in Islamabad to campaign for Gillani

Former president to meet MNAs

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Islamabad to campaign for Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani's for the Senate elections.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader will stay in the federal capital for three days.

Zardari will meet the coalition group's candidate

along with members of the National Assembly during his stay.

He will even address a dinner hosted for the parliamentarians by the former prime minister Monday evening.

His son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is serving as the party chairperson, is already in Islamabad and has been actively been campaigning for Gillani.

The PDM candidate is contesting the Senate elections against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

 
