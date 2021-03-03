Senate elections: Sheikh Rasheed says there won’t be any surprises

Says he is confident of Hafeez Shaikh's victory

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not pull off a “surprise win" in the Senate elections.

Rasheed said, while speaking on Samaa TV programme Naya Din, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will emerge victorious against Yousaf Raza Gillani.

“The PDM made the polls look like it’s a life-or-death situation,” the former railways minister said. “It’s all about intention and our candidate will triumph. No one has even told us that they are voting in our favour. We are mature people. We act according to our conscience.

“The members of the coalition group will naturally say that they will pull off a surprise win but it won't happen.”

The minister claims that he did not know who leaked the Ali Haider Gillani video.

“Election is another word for a win or defeat. People file complaints to seek disqualification but ultimately, it’s the result that matter. The process just takes mere hours."