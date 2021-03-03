Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Senate elections: Sheikh Rasheed says there won’t be any surprises

Says he is confident of Hafeez Shaikh's victory

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will not pull off a “surprise win" in the Senate elections.

Rasheed said, while speaking on Samaa TV programme Naya Din, that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will emerge victorious against Yousaf Raza Gillani.

“The PDM made the polls look like it’s a life-or-death situation,” the former railways minister said. “It’s all about intention and our candidate will triumph. No one has even told us that they are voting in our favour. We are mature people. We act according to our conscience.

“The members of the coalition group will naturally say that they will pull off a surprise win but it won't happen.”

The minister claims that he did not know who leaked the Ali Haider Gillani video.

“Election is another word for a win or defeat. People file complaints to seek disqualification but ultimately, it’s the result that matter. The process just takes mere hours."

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan senate elections Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Senate elections, Sheikh Rasheed, PTI, AML, PDM, Ali Haider Gillani,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.